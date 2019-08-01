Neues Video von SILVER TALON
01.08.2019 | 22:26
Zu 'Cold Embrace' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "Becoming A Demon" hat die nordamerikanische Metalband SILVER TALON ein Playthrough-Video bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- silver talon cold embrace becoming a demon
