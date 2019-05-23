Neues Video von TESSITURA
Kommentieren
23.05.2019 | 23:08
Zu 'Wounds of The Righteous' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "Unearth The Underworld" hat die kanadische Death-Thrash-Band TESSITURA ein Gitarren/Bass-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
Zu 'Wounds of The Righteous' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "Unearth The Underworld" hat die kanadische Death-Thrash-Band TESSITURA ein Gitarren/Bass-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- tessitura wounds of the righteous unearth the underworld playthrough
0 Kommentare