Neues Video von TESSITURA

Zu 'Wounds of The Righteous' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "Unearth The Underworld" hat die kanadische Death-Thrash-Band TESSITURA ein Gitarren/Bass-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht.





