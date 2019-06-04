Neues von CJ RAMONE

Die RAMONES gibt es zwar nicht mehr, aber der seit 1989 bei der Band tätige Bassist hat ein neues Album mit dem Titel "The Holy Spell", aus dem auch 'Stand Up' stammt: Youtube.

Das Album kann bei Fatwreck bestellt werden und enthält diese Lieder:

1. One High One Low

2. This Town

3. Crawling from the Wreckage

4. I'm Disappointed

5. Waitin' on the Sun

6. Hands of Mine

7. There Stands the Glass

8. Movin' On

9. Stand Up

10. Postcard from Heaven

11. Blue Skies

12. Rock On