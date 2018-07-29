Neues von RIVERSIDE

Am 28.09.2018 veröffentlicht RIVERSIDE das neue Album "Wasteland" (via InsideOutMusic). Hört jetzt den neuen Song 'Vale Of Tears':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=001IMO53JwY

Die Tracklist liest sich folgendermaßen:

01. The Day After

02. Acid Rain

03. Vale Of Tears

04. Guardian Angel

05. Lament

06. The Struggle For Survival

07. River Down Below

08. Wasteland

09. The Night Before