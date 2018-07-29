Neues von RIVERSIDE
Am 28.09.2018 veröffentlicht RIVERSIDE das neue Album "Wasteland" (via InsideOutMusic). Hört jetzt den neuen Song 'Vale Of Tears':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=001IMO53JwY
Die Tracklist liest sich folgendermaßen:
01. The Day After
02. Acid Rain
03. Vale Of Tears
04. Guardian Angel
05. Lament
06. The Struggle For Survival
07. River Down Below
08. Wasteland
09. The Night Before
