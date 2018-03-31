OLD SEASON:

Das 2017er Album wird ab 25. Mai in limitierter Auflage von 300 Exemplaren als Doppel-Vinyl veröffentlicht werden. Hier ist die Trackliste:

Seite A

1. A New Dawn

2. Scavenger

3. Chosen

Seite B

4. Elegy

5. The Journeyman

Seite C

1. Rivers of Cepha

2. Words From Beyond...

Seite C

3. The Void

4. Nevermore