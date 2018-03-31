OLD SEASON: "Beyond The Black" auf Vinyl
31.03.2018 | 19:54
Das 2017er Album wird ab 25. Mai in limitierter Auflage von 300 Exemplaren als Doppel-Vinyl veröffentlicht werden. Hier ist die Trackliste:
Seite A
1. A New Dawn
2. Scavenger
3. Chosen
Seite B
4. Elegy
5. The Journeyman
Seite C
1. Rivers of Cepha
2. Words From Beyond...
Seite C
3. The Void
4. Nevermore
