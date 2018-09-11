OPETH mit weiterem Video zum Live-Album

Am 02.11.2018 erscheint die Live-DVD/BlueRay "Garden Of The Titans: Live At Red Rocks Amphitheatre" von OPETH. Jetzt haben Akerfeldt und Co ein Video zu 'Demon Of The Fall' veröffentlicht.

Hier zunächst nochmal die Tracklist:

01. Sorceress (live)

02. Ghost Of Perdition (live)

03. Demon Of The Fall (live)

04. The Wilde Flowers (live)

05. In My Time Of Need (live)

06. The Devil's Orchard (live)

07. Cusp Of Eternity (live)

08. Heir Apparent (live)

09. Era (live)

10. Deliverance (live)

Und jetzt viel Spaß mit 'Demon Of The Fall'!

