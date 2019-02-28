OUR DYING WORLD mit neuer EP und zwei Kostproben

Die Metalgruppe OUR DYING WORLD aus den USA hat für den 18. März ihre neue EP "Expedition" samt Trackliste angekündigt:



1. The Desert Of The Real

2. Post Mortem (feat. Ray Sanchez)

3. The Tyrant

4. Consequence

5. Liberation

6. Culticide

7. Armageddon



Vorab gibt es bei YouTube schon mal einen Audioclip zu 'Liberation'…







… und ein Textvideo zu 'Post Mortem'.





