PAPA ROACH: Neues Video zu 'None Of The Above'

PAPA ROACH hat ein neues, ziemlich cooles Video zu 'None Of The Above' vom Album "Crooked Teeth" veröffentlicht, das ihr euch unten anschauen könnt:







Live könnt ihr Jacoby Shaddix & Anhang auf den folgenden Festivals sehen:



Fri Aug 17 – Straszecin, Poland – Czad Festival

Sat Aug 18 – Dinkelsbühl, Germany – Summer Breeze

Sun Aug 19 – St. Polten, Austria – Frequency Festival

Fri Aug 24 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

Quelle: Head Of PR Redakteur: Peter Kubaschk Tags: papa roach none of the above crooked teeth jacoby shaddix