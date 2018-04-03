PAPA ROACH: Neues Video zu 'None Of The Above'
Kommentieren
03.04.2018 | 19:20
PAPA ROACH hat ein neues, ziemlich cooles Video zu 'None Of The Above' vom Album "Crooked Teeth" veröffentlicht, das ihr euch unten anschauen könnt:
PAPA ROACH hat ein neues, ziemlich cooles Video zu 'None Of The Above' vom Album "Crooked Teeth" veröffentlicht, das ihr euch unten anschauen könnt:
Live könnt ihr Jacoby Shaddix & Anhang auf den folgenden Festivals sehen:
Fri Aug 17 – Straszecin, Poland – Czad Festival
Sat Aug 18 – Dinkelsbühl, Germany – Summer Breeze
Sun Aug 19 – St. Polten, Austria – Frequency Festival
Fri Aug 24 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival
- Quelle:
- Head Of PR
- Redakteur:
- Peter Kubaschk
- Tags:
- papa roach none of the above crooked teeth jacoby shaddix
0 Kommentare