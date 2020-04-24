PARADISE LOST zeigt neues Lyric-Video 'Ghosts'!
24.04.2020 | 16:56
Am 15.05.2020 erscheint das neue PARADISE LOST-Album "Obsidian" via Nuclear Blast. Schaut euch hier das neue Lyric-Video zum Track 'Ghosts' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urugx_wSBy8
Die Tracklist von "Obsidian":
01. Darker Thoughts
02. Fall From Grace
03. Ghosts
04. The Devil Embraced
05. Forsaken
06. Serenity
07. Ending Days
08. Hope Dies Young
09. Ravenghast
