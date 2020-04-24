PARADISE LOST zeigt neues Lyric-Video 'Ghosts'!

Am 15.05.2020 erscheint das neue PARADISE LOST-Album "Obsidian" via Nuclear Blast. Schaut euch hier das neue Lyric-Video zum Track 'Ghosts' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urugx_wSBy8

Die Tracklist von "Obsidian":

01. Darker Thoughts

02. Fall From Grace

03. Ghosts

04. The Devil Embraced

05. Forsaken

06. Serenity

07. Ending Days

08. Hope Dies Young

09. Ravenghast