PARTY.SAN METAL OPEN AIR: EXHORDER und DYING FETUS bestätigt
11.01.2018 | 19:49
Für das PARTY.SAN METAL OPEN AIR sind die Thrash-Metal-Band EXHORDER und die Death-Metal-Band DYING FETUS bestätigt worden.
Das Festival findet vom 09.-11.08.2018 in Schlotheim statt.
Alle weiteren Informationen zu Tickets und den Bands findet ihr auf der Festival-Homepage.
