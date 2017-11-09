Die Progger PERFECT BEINGS haben sich mit Ex-CYNIC-Schlagzeuger Sean Reinert verstärkt und werden ihr neues Album "Vier" am 19. Januar über die Edel-Prog-Manufaktur Inside Out veröffentlichen. Als ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es schon ein Video zu 'A New Pyramid': Youtube.

Allerdings ist das nur ein Teil einer längeren Komposition, denn das hier ist die Trackliste:

1. Guedra - 18:23

- A New Pyramid

- The Blue Lake of Understanding

- Patience

- Enter the Center

2. The Golden Arc - 16:47

- The Persimmon Tree

- Turn the World Off

- America

- For a Pound of Flesh

3. Vibrational – 18:17

- The System and Beyond

- Mysteries, Not Answers

- Altars of the Gods

- Everywhere at Once

- Insomnia

4. Anunnaki – 18:42

- Lord Wind

- Patterns of Light

- A Compromise

- Hissing the Wave of the Dragon

- Everything’s Falling Apart