PERFECT BEINGS: "Vier" im Januar, erstes Video
Die Progger PERFECT BEINGS haben sich mit Ex-CYNIC-Schlagzeuger Sean Reinert verstärkt und werden ihr neues Album "Vier" am 19. Januar über die Edel-Prog-Manufaktur Inside Out veröffentlichen. Als ersten Vorgeschmack gibt es schon ein Video zu 'A New Pyramid': Youtube.
Allerdings ist das nur ein Teil einer längeren Komposition, denn das hier ist die Trackliste:
1. Guedra - 18:23
- A New Pyramid
- The Blue Lake of Understanding
- Patience
- Enter the Center
2. The Golden Arc - 16:47
- The Persimmon Tree
- Turn the World Off
- America
- For a Pound of Flesh
3. Vibrational – 18:17
- The System and Beyond
- Mysteries, Not Answers
- Altars of the Gods
- Everywhere at Once
- Insomnia
4. Anunnaki – 18:42
- Lord Wind
- Patterns of Light
- A Compromise
- Hissing the Wave of the Dragon
- Everything’s Falling Apart
