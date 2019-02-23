PERIPHERY mit neuem Album

PERIPHERY veröffentlicht das neue Album "Periphery IV: Hail Stan" am 05.04.2019 via 3DOT Recordings. Hört hier den neuen Track 'Blood Eagle', inklusive Video versteht sich:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzznL_8DIUM

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Reptile

02. Blood Eagle

03. CHVRCH BVRNER

04. Garden In The Bones

05. It's Only Smiles

06. Follow Your Ghost

07. Crush

08. Sentient Glow

09. Satellites