PERIPHERY mit neuem Album "Hail Stan" und Video!
Kommentieren
PERIPHERY veröffentlicht das neue Album "Periphery IV: Hail Stan" am 05.04.2019 via 3DOT Recordings. Hört hier den neuen Track 'Blood Eagle', inklusive Video versteht sich:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzznL_8DIUM
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Reptile
02. Blood Eagle
03. CHVRCH BVRNER
04. Garden In The Bones
05. It's Only Smiles
06. Follow Your Ghost
07. Crush
08. Sentient Glow
09. Satellites
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- periphery hail stan blood eagle
0 Kommentare