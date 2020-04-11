PITCH BLACK RECORDS: Alle Erlöse gehen an die WHO

Das Label aus Zypern hat gebeten, lieber bei den Bands zu bestellen, als beim Label, aber sollte dennoch jemand im Label Store oder auf der Bandcamp-Seite bestellen, so werden sie bis zum 15. April alle Erlöse der WHO spenden.

Hier ist das Statement im Original (Auszug):

"(...) we are announcing today that for all sales at our online store and Bandcamp between April 5th and April 15th, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund set up by the World Health Organization. The sooner we manage to beat this thing, the sooner everything will start getting back to normal (for everyone) and every little bit we can contribute will surely help and is definitely better than nothing.



We are offering a 10% discount on our online store (use code STAYHOME) while on Bandcamp we are offering the full digital discography, in case you want to consider that instead of individual albums or tracks, at an 85% discount (so $56.85 instead of $379)."

Das ist doch mal ein fetter Deal.

