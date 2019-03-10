PORT NOIR mit Video zu 'Young Bloods'
10.03.2019 | 14:53
Am 10. Mai werden wir das neue Album "The New Routine" der Schweden zu hören kriegen, doch zuvor dürfen wir in 'Young Bloods' reinlauschen: Youtube.
Das Album wird als CD, LP+CD und Download veröffentlicht werden und dann diese Lieder enthalten:
1. Old Fashioned
2. Flawless
3. Blow
4. Champagne
5. Low Lights
6. 13
7. Young Bloods
8. Define Us
9. Drive
10. Down For Delight
11. Out Of Line
