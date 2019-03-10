PORT NOIR mit Video zu 'Young Bloods'

Am 10. Mai werden wir das neue Album "The New Routine" der Schweden zu hören kriegen, doch zuvor dürfen wir in 'Young Bloods' reinlauschen: Youtube.

Das Album wird als CD, LP+CD und Download veröffentlicht werden und dann diese Lieder enthalten:

1. Old Fashioned

2. Flawless

3. Blow

4. Champagne

5. Low Lights

6. 13

7. Young Bloods

8. Define Us

9. Drive

10. Down For Delight

11. Out Of Line