POWERWOLF - 'Best Of The Blessed' Album

Auch die Powerwölfe sind wieder unterwegs, um uns anlässlich ihres fünfzehnjährigen Bestehens, das sie 2019 gefeiert haben, mit altbekannten Titeln, aber brandneuen Versionen davon, zu überraschen.

Die CD bietet 16 neue Songversionen, auf der zweiten CD im Media-Book kann man sich dann an den Live-Aufnahmen der Wolfsnächte von 2018 gütlich tun. Und für die ganz großen Fans gibt es das 124 Seiten starke, limitierte Earbook, das noch eine dritte CD enthält: The Live Bonus Sacrament. Zusätzlich ist noch diverses Vinyl erhältlich.



Am 5.Juni 2020 wird 'Best Of The Blessed' über Napalm Records veröffentlicht werden.

CD 1 - Best Of The Blessed

1. We Drink Your Blood (New Version 2020)

2. Army of the Night

3. Demons Are a Girl‘s Best Friend

4. Werewolves of Armenia (New Version 2020)

5. Saturday Satan (New Version 2020)

6. Amen & Attack

7. Where the Wild Wolves Have Gone

8. Resurrection by Erection (New Version 2020)

9. Sanctified with Dynamite (New Version 2020)

10. Kreuzfeuer

11. Armata Strigoi

12. Kiss of the Cobra King (New Version 2019)

13. Killers with the Cross

14. Sacred & Wild

15. In Blood We Trust (New Version 2020)

16. Let There Be Night





CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

1. Fire & Forgive

2. Incense & Iron

3. Amen & Attack

4. Demons Are a Girls Best Friend

5. Killers with the cross

6. Armata Strigoi

7. Blessed & possessed

8. Where the wild wolves have gone

9. Resurrection by erection

10. Stossgebet

11. All we need is blood

12. We drink your blood

13. Werewolves of Armenia

14. Lupus die



The Live Bonus Sacrament (Earbook & LP Box):

1. Sanctified with Dynamite

2. Army Of The Night

3. Coleus Sanctus

4. Let There Be Night

Quelle: mona@all-noir.com Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: powermetal best of the blessed