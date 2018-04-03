POWERWOLF: Erste Informationen über das neue Album, Tourdaten

Der Longplayer wird "The Sacrament Of Sin" heißen und wird gerade in den Fascination Street Studios in Schweden abgemischt. Hier ist die Trackliste:

Fire & Forgive

Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend

Killers With The Cross

Incense And Iron

Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone

Stossgebet

Nightside Of Siberia

The Sacrament Of Sin

Venom Of Venus

Nighttime Rebel

Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)

Midnight Madonna (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)

Außerdem wird die deutsche Star-Band auf Tour kommen, nachdem sie einige Festival-Auftritte absolviert haben wird. Hier kann man sie erleben:

4.7. - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air

14.7. - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

16.8. - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

17.8. - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

Mit AMARANTHE und KISSIN DYNAMITE

26.10. Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

27.10. Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

29.10. Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

31.10. Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

1.11. Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2.11. Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

6.11. Vienna, Austria - Arena

7.11. Milan, Italy - Live Club

9.11. München, Germany - Tonhalle

10.11. Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11.11. Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

12.11. London, England - Koko

14.11. Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15.11. Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16.11. Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

17.11. Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle