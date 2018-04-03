POWERWOLF: Erste Informationen über das neue Album, Tourdaten
Der Longplayer wird "The Sacrament Of Sin" heißen und wird gerade in den Fascination Street Studios in Schweden abgemischt. Hier ist die Trackliste:
Fire & Forgive
Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend
Killers With The Cross
Incense And Iron
Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
Stossgebet
Nightside Of Siberia
The Sacrament Of Sin
Venom Of Venus
Nighttime Rebel
Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)
Midnight Madonna (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)
Außerdem wird die deutsche Star-Band auf Tour kommen, nachdem sie einige Festival-Auftritte absolviert haben wird. Hier kann man sie erleben:
4.7. - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air
14.7. - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival
16.8. - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
17.8. - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill
Mit AMARANTHE und KISSIN DYNAMITE
26.10. Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
27.10. Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
29.10. Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
31.10. Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
1.11. Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2.11. Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
6.11. Vienna, Austria - Arena
7.11. Milan, Italy - Live Club
9.11. München, Germany - Tonhalle
10.11. Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11.11. Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
12.11. London, England - Koko
14.11. Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15.11. Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16.11. Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
17.11. Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
