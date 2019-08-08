PROFANATICA mit neuem Album und Song
Kommentieren
Mit PROFANATICA wird am 11.10.2019 eines der dienstältesten US-amerikanischen Black-Metal-Geschwader sein neues Album "Rotting Incarnation Of God" über Season Of Mist unter die Leute bringen. Den Titelsong gibt es bereits als erste Hörprobe auf YouTube:
Das Artwork zur kommenden Scheibe stammt von dem renommierten Künstler Paolo Girardi:
Das Album wird die folgenden zehn Stücke enthalten:
1. Liturgy of Impurity (03:38)
2. Prayer in Eclipse (02:37)
3. Broken Jew (03:08)
4. Washed in the Blood of Lord (03:49)
5. Sacramental Cum (06:12)
6. Mocked, Scourged and Shit Upon (03:17)
7. Tithing Cunt (03:03)
8. Rotting Incarnation of God (04:21)
9. Eucharist In Ruin (02:51)
10. In My Kingdom (04:32)
Total: (37:37)
Bandphoto: David Parham (mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Season Of Mist Records - Presskit)
- Quelle:
- Label
- Redakteur:
- Rüdiger Stehle
- Tags:
- profanatica rotting incarnation of god season of mist youtube
0 Kommentare