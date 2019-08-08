PROFANATICA mit neuem Album und Song

Mit PROFANATICA wird am 11.10.2019 eines der dienstältesten US-amerikanischen Black-Metal-Geschwader sein neues Album "Rotting Incarnation Of God" über Season Of Mist unter die Leute bringen. Den Titelsong gibt es bereits als erste Hörprobe auf YouTube:





Das Artwork zur kommenden Scheibe stammt von dem renommierten Künstler Paolo Girardi:







Das Album wird die folgenden zehn Stücke enthalten:

1. Liturgy of Impurity (03:38)

2. Prayer in Eclipse (02:37)

3. Broken Jew (03:08)

4. Washed in the Blood of Lord (03:49)

5. Sacramental Cum (06:12)

6. Mocked, Scourged and Shit Upon (03:17)

7. Tithing Cunt (03:03)

8. Rotting Incarnation of God (04:21)

9. Eucharist In Ruin (02:51)

10. In My Kingdom (04:32)

Total: (37:37)







Bandphoto: David Parham (mit freundlicher Genehmigung von Season Of Mist Records - Presskit)