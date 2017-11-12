PSYCHEDELIC WITCHCRAFT: Neues Video zu 'Rising On The Edge'
12.11.2017 | 11:55
Ja, die klingen genau, wie es der Name verspricht: Etwas retro, etwas Doom, etwas Blues, aber alles ziemlich cool. Das Album "Sound of the Wind" ist seit 3. November erhältlich (Listenable Records/Edel) und enthält diese Lieder:
1. Maat 01:23
2. Lords of The War 03:42
3. Wild We Go 04:30
4. Sound Of The Wind 04:33
5. Turn Me On 05:15
6. Rising On The Edge 04:51
7. The Warrens 03:59
8. Sin Of Mine 03:38
9. Let Me Be Myself 03:36
10. Horizons 02:52
Dazu gibt es jetzt dieses Video: Youtube.
