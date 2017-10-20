Party.San Metal Open Air 2018: Weitere Bandbestätigungen
Kommentieren
20.10.2017 | 20:56
Für das Party.San Metal Open Air 2018 in Schlotheim sind zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Für das Party.San Metal Open Air 2018 in Schlotheim sind zwei weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Diese sind die SPEED-Metal-Band EXCITER und die Black-Thrash-Metal-Band POSSESSION.
Das Party.San Metal Open Air 2018 findet vom 09. bis 11.08.2018 in Schlotheim, Flugplatz Obermehler statt.
- Quelle:
- Party San GmbH
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- partysan partysan 2018 schlotheim flugplatz exciter possession
0 Kommentare