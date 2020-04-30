Playthrough von SCORN
Kommentieren
30.04.2020 | 22:07
Die kanadische Tech-Death-Gruppe SCORN hat bei YouTube den Clip zu einem Gitarren-Playthrough von 'A Lack Of Communication' veröffentlicht. Das Original ist von ihrem aktuellen Album "A Comedic Tragedy".
Die kanadische Tech-Death-Gruppe SCORN hat bei YouTube den Clip zu einem Gitarren-Playthrough von 'A Lack Of Communication' veröffentlicht. Das Original ist von ihrem aktuellen Album "A Comedic Tragedy".
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- scorn a lack of communication a comedic tragedy playthrough
0 Kommentare