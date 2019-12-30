RAVENWORD: Zweite Single 'Blue Roses' vom neuen Album "Transcendence" veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
30.12.2019 | 20:37
Die Symphonic-Power-Metal-Band RAVENWORD hat mit 'Blue Roses' die zweite Single von ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. Das Werk heißt "Transcendence" und wird am 31.01.2020 via Rockshots Records erscheinen. Im Labelshop kann das Album bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Symphonic-Power-Metal-Band RAVENWORD hat mit 'Blue Roses' die zweite Single von ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. Das Werk heißt "Transcendence" und wird am 31.01.2020 via Rockshots Records erscheinen. Im Labelshop kann das Album bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
Blue Roses
Life Is In Your Hands
No More
Lullaby Of The Last Petal
Purity
Rain Of Stars
The Queen Of Darkness
What I Need
The Swansong
Dylan
Crimson Lake
The Distance
Bleeding Moon
- Quelle:
- ROCKSHOTS Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- ravenword blue roses transcendence no more rockshots records
0 Kommentare