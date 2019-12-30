RAVENWORD: Zweite Single 'Blue Roses' vom neuen Album

Die Symphonic-Power-Metal-Band RAVENWORD hat mit 'Blue Roses' die zweite Single von ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. Das Werk heißt "Transcendence" und wird am 31.01.2020 via Rockshots Records erscheinen. Im Labelshop kann das Album bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

Blue Roses

Life Is In Your Hands

No More

Lullaby Of The Last Petal

Purity

Rain Of Stars

The Queen Of Darkness

What I Need

The Swansong

Dylan

Crimson Lake

The Distance

Bleeding Moon

