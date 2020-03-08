REEK: Debütalbum

Die schwedische Band REEK wird am 24.04.2020 via Testimony Records ihr Debütalbum veröffentlichen. Das Erstlingswerk der Death’n’Rollers trägt den Namen "Death Is Something There Between".



Das Eröffnungsstück des Albums 'Condemned By The Hands Of Pain' wurde bereits veröffentlicht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Condemned by the Hands of Pain

2. Flesh Golem

3. Gold in your Throat

4. The Eaters

5. Horror Waltz

6. Foaming at the Mouth

7. Tyranny of the Blood

8. A Matter of Time

9. Black Hole Star

10. Fuel for the Pyres

11. Rain Down Salvation

