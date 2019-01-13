RHAPSODY OF FIRE mit neuem Video 'Rain Of Fury'!

RHAPSODY OF FIRE veröffentlicht am 22.02.2019 das neue Album "The Eighth Mountain" via AFM Records. Schaut hier das Video zum Song 'Rain Of Fury':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tF692t0I9c

Es ist das erste Album mit neuen Songs seitdem Sänger Giacomo Voli und Schlagzeuger Manu Lotter der Band 2016 zugetreten sind.

01. Abyss Of Pain

02. Seven Heroic Deeds

03. Master Of Peace

04. Rain Of Fury

05. White Wizard

06. Warrior Heart

07. The Courage To Forgive

08. March Against The Tyrant

09. Clash Of Times

10. The Legend Goes On

11. The Wind, The Rain And The Moon

12. Tales Of A Hero's Fate