RHAPSODY OF FIRE mit neuem Video 'Rain Of Fury'!
RHAPSODY OF FIRE veröffentlicht am 22.02.2019 das neue Album "The Eighth Mountain" via AFM Records. Schaut hier das Video zum Song 'Rain Of Fury':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tF692t0I9c
Es ist das erste Album mit neuen Songs seitdem Sänger Giacomo Voli und Schlagzeuger Manu Lotter der Band 2016 zugetreten sind.
01. Abyss Of Pain
02. Seven Heroic Deeds
03. Master Of Peace
04. Rain Of Fury
05. White Wizard
06. Warrior Heart
07. The Courage To Forgive
08. March Against The Tyrant
09. Clash Of Times
10. The Legend Goes On
11. The Wind, The Rain And The Moon
12. Tales Of A Hero's Fate
