RHINO PROOF: Debütalbum im März

Die aus Joensuu (Finnland) stammende Hard-Rock-Band RHINO PROOF veröffentlicht am 2. März ihr selbstbetitelltes Debütalbum über Pure Steel Promotion.



Das Debüt erzählt elf Geschichten aus dem wahren Leben.



TRACKLIST:

1. Code of the Road

2. Lucky Me

3. Anchorage

4. Heartland

5. Gravity

6. That's the Way It Goes

7. Devils Playground

8. Worth of Nothing

9. More and More

10. One Shot Deal

11. 1000 Years Too Soon



http://www.rhinoproof.com/

Quelle: Pure Steel Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: rhino proof pure steel hard rock