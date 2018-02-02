RHINO PROOF: Debütalbum im März
Kommentieren
02.02.2018 | 14:09
Die aus Joensuu (Finnland) stammende Hard-Rock-Band RHINO PROOF veröffentlicht am 2. März ihr selbstbetitelltes Debütalbum über Pure Steel Promotion.
Die aus Joensuu (Finnland) stammende Hard-Rock-Band RHINO PROOF veröffentlicht am 2. März ihr selbstbetitelltes Debütalbum über Pure Steel Promotion.
Das Debüt erzählt elf Geschichten aus dem wahren Leben.
TRACKLIST:
1. Code of the Road
2. Lucky Me
3. Anchorage
4. Heartland
5. Gravity
6. That's the Way It Goes
7. Devils Playground
8. Worth of Nothing
9. More and More
10. One Shot Deal
11. 1000 Years Too Soon
http://www.rhinoproof.com/
- Quelle:
- Pure Steel
- Redakteur:
- Tommy Schmelz
- Tags:
- rhino proof pure steel hard rock
0 Kommentare