RIEXHUMATION: Debütalbum

Die italienische Death-Metal-Band RIEXHUMATION wird am 28.05.2021 via Lavadome Productions ihr Debütalbum mit dem Titel "The Final Revelation Of Abaddon" eröffentlichen. Nun wurden dazu die Tracklist und das Cover herausgebracht. Mit dem Song 'The Vectorcvlt' gibt es auch schon einen ersten Höreindruck.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Intro

2. Inbreeding A Final Form In The Flesh

3. Take The Throne Of Enlil

4. Conflagration Mantra

5. Manifestation Of The Horned-Head Presence

6. Ascension XIV

7. The Vectorcvlt

8. Embrace Nihility

9. Triumph Of Perfect Darkness

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: riexhumation the final revelation of abaddon debuetalbum lacadome productions