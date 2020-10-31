ROB ZOMBIE kündigt neues Album für März 2021 an!
"The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" wird das neue Album von ROB ZOMBIE heißen, welches am 12.03.2021 via Nuclear Blast erscheinen soll.
Das Video zur ersten Single 'The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)' kann man sich hier ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WULTU6zl2E
Die Tracklist von "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Expanding The Head Of Zed
02. The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
03. The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider
04. Hovering Over The Dull Earth
05. Shadow Of The Cemetery Man
06. A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared
07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train
08. The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man
09. The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis
10. The Satanic Rites Of Blacula
11. Shower Of Stones
12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass
13. Boom-Boom-Boom
14. What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama
15. Get Loose
16. The Serenity Of Witches
17. Crow Killer Blues
