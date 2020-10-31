ROB ZOMBIE kündigt neues Album für März 2021 an!

"The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" wird das neue Album von ROB ZOMBIE heißen, welches am 12.03.2021 via Nuclear Blast erscheinen soll.

Das Video zur ersten Single 'The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)' kann man sich hier ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WULTU6zl2E

Die Tracklist von "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" liest sich wie folgt:

01. Expanding The Head Of Zed

02. The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

03. The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider

04. Hovering Over The Dull Earth

05. Shadow Of The Cemetery Man

06. A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared

07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train

08. The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man

09. The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis

10. The Satanic Rites Of Blacula

11. Shower Of Stones

12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13. Boom-Boom-Boom

14. What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama

15. Get Loose

16. The Serenity Of Witches

17. Crow Killer Blues