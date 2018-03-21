ROCK OF AGES 2018: SHAKRA, CRYSTAL BALL, FOZZY

Das Sommer-Open-Air in Seebronn hat heute drei Neuzugänge im Billing bekannt gegeben. Neu dabei sind gleich zwei Qualitäts-Rockbands aus der Schweiz mit SHAKRA und CRYSTAL BALL sowie die Metaller FOZZY um ex-Wrestler Chris Jericho. Hier ist das gesamte bisher bekannte Billing: CRYSTAL BALL, ECHOES, FISH, FOZZY, THE HOOTERS, MIDGE URE, MR. BIG, NAZARETH, THE NEW ROSES, QUIREBOYS, SHAKRA, THE SWEET.

Tickets und weitere Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.