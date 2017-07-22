ROCK OF AGES: KILLCODE bestätigt

Jetzt ist es komplett, das Festival in Seebronn in Baden-Württemberg. KILLCODE werden am Sonntag den Anfang machen und den Abschlusstag des Rock Of Ages einläuten. Tickets gibt es noch im Shop auf der Festivalwebseite und auch noch an der Tageskasse.

Damit ist das Billing für das Festival vom 27. bis 29.7. 2017 in Seebronn vollständig. Hier sind die Spielzeiten:

Freitag, 28. Juli

DEE SNIDER 22:10 to 00:00

SUBWAY TO SALLY 20:30 to 21:40

ALBERT HAMMOND 19:10 to 20:10

HELLO 17:55 to 18:55

EDEN'S CURSE 17:00 to 17:45



Samstag, 29. Juli

SAGA 22:00 to 00:00

MARILLION 19:50 to 21:20

PRETTY MAIDS 18:25 to 19:25

BLUES PILLS 17:05 to 18:05

HARDLINE 15:55 to 16:50

FAIR WARNING 14:45 to 15:40

HARTMANN 13:35 to 14:30

DARE 12:30 to 13:20

SONS OF SOUNDS 11:30 to 12:20



Sonntag, 30. Juli

GOTTHARD 21:00 to 22:50

KIM WILDE 19:15 to 20:30

THUNDER 17:55 to 18:55

SPIDER MURPHY GANG 16:40 to 17:40

KILLCODE 15:45 to 16:30

