ROSS THE BOSS sagt 'This Is Vengeance'
21.03.2018 | 20:09
By Blood Sworn
Und zwar auf seinem neuen Album "By Blood Sworn", in dessen Genuss wir über AFM am 20. April als CD und als Digipak mit drei Bonustracks kommen werden. Hier ist 'This Is Vengeance: Youtube.
Hier ist die Trackliste:
By Blood Sworn
Among The Bones
This Is Vengeance
We Are The Night
Faith Of The Fallen
Devil's Day
Lilith
Play Among The Godz
Circle Of Damnation
Fistful Of Hate
Bonus tracks digipak:
Each Dawn I Die
The Oath
Hail And Kill
