Reload Festival geht in die nächste Runde

Im niedersächsischen Sulingen wird vom 13.08.2020 bis zum 15.08.2020 das nunmehr 15. Reload Festival stattfinden. AMON AMARTH hat als Headliner bestätigt, und auch so liest sich die Bandliste breitgefächert und auch prominent.

Amon Amarth, As I Lay Dying, I Prevail, Eskimo Callboy, Gloryhammer, Fever 333, Static-X, Dark Tranquillity, Jinjer, Lacuna Coil, Life Of Agony, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons plays Motörhead, Perkele, Smoke Blow, Die Kassierer, Terror, Russkaja, The Black Dahlia Murder, Tankard, Darkest Hour, Pro-Pain, Stray From The Path, H2O, Heavysaurus, Watch Out Stampede, Mr. Irish Bastard, Grave Pleasures, Our Hollow Our Home, Cypecore, Sibiir, Dirty Shirt, Black Inhale, Crushing Caspars, Tears For Beers, Emily Falls, Controversial, Plainride

Tickets können hier schon erworben werden.

Quelle: reload-festival.de Redakteur: Mathias Freiesleben Tags: reload festival niedersachsen august 2020 sulingen amon amarth as i lay dying i prevail eskimo callboy gloryhammer fever 333 static-x dark tranquillity jinjer lacuna coil life of agony