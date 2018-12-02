SABATONs "Carolus Rex" hat viermal Platin!
Die Schweden haben in ihrem Heimatland das vierte Mal Platin für "Carolus Rex" eingeheimst. Das passt gut, den die neue Platinedition ist gerade erschienen und kann im Webshop von Nuclear Blast erworben werden. zu dem Release gibt es auch einen Trailer: Youtube.
Hier sind alle Versionen und Tracklists:
Die »Carolus Rex«-Platin-Edition wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:
- 2CD-DIGI
- 2LP
- 3CD+2BLU-RAY-EARBOOK
- AWARD-EDITION
- DIGITAL
»Carolus Rex« (Platin-Edition) - Tracklists:
CD1 (Englische Version)
01. Dominium Maris Baltici
02. The Lion From The North
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. A Lifetime Of War
05. 1 6 4 8
06. The Carolean's Prayer
07. Carolus Rex
08. Killing Ground
09. Poltava
10. Long Live The King
11. Ruina Imperii
Bonustracks
12. Twilight Of The Thunder God
13. In The Army Now
14. Feuer Frei
15. Harley From Hell
CD2 (Schwedische Version)
01. Dominium Maris Baltici
02. Lejonet Från Norden
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. En Livstid I Krig
05. 1 6 4 8
06. Karolinens Bön
07. Carolus Rex
08. Ett Slag Färgat Rött
09. Poltava
10. Konungens Likfärd
11. Ruina Imperii
CD3 (»Swedish Empire Live«) - NUR IM EARBOOK!
»Live @ Woodstock Festival (Polen)«
01. The March To War
02. Ghost Division
03. Uprising
04. Gott Mit Uns
05. Cliffs Of Gallipoli
06. The Lion From The North
07. The Price Of A Mile
08. Into The Fire
09. Carolus Rex
10. Midway
11. White Death
12. Attero Dominatus
13. The Art Of War
14. Primo Victoria
15. 40:1
16. Metal Crüe
2LP (33 RPM)
A-Seite
01. Dominium Maris Baltici
02. The Lion From The North
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. A Lifetime Of War
B-Seite
01. 1 6 4 8
02. The Carolean's Prayer
03. Carolus Rex
C-Seite
01. Killing Ground
02. Poltava
03. Long Live The King
04. Ruina Imperii
D-Seite (Bonustracks)
01. Twilight Of The Thunder God
02. In The Army Now
03. Feuer Frei
04. Harley From Hell
BLU-RAY1 - NUR IM EARBOOK!
»Live @ Woodstock Festival (Polen)«
01. The March To War
02. Ghost Division
03. Uprising
04. Gott Mit Uns
05. Cliffs Of Gallipoli
06. The Lion From The North
07. The Price Of A Mile
08. Into The Fire
09. Carolus Rex
10. Midway
11. White Death
12. Attero Dominatus
13. The Art Of War
14. Primo Victoria
15. 40:1
16. Metal Crüe
17. Panzer Batallion
»Swedish Empire-Tourmix«
01. The March To War
02. Ghost Division
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. Poltava
05. Talvisota
06. Cliffs Of Gallipoli
07. 40:1
08. Swedish Pagans
09. The Carolean's Prayer
10. The Lion From The North
11. The Hammer Has Fallen
12. Attero Dominatus
13. The Art Of War
14. En Livstid I Krig
15. Primo Victoria
16. Metal Crüe
Das große Orchester der Weihnachtswohltätigkeitsstiftung (Kurzfilm)
BLU-RAY2 - NUR IM EARBOOK!
»Live In Gothenburg«
01. The March To War
02. Ghost Division
03. Gott Mit Uns (Schwedische Version)
04. Carolus Rex (Schwedische Version)
05. White Death
06. Poltava (Schwedische Version)
07. 40:1
08. Karolinens Bön
09. Into The Fire
10. Cliffs Of Gallipoli
11. Lejonet Från Norden
12. The Hammer Has Fallen
13. Attero Dominatus
14. The Art Of War
15. En Livstid I Krig
16. Primo Victoria
17. Metal Crüe
»Live In Oberhausen«
01. The March To War
02. Ghost Division
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. Poltava
05. Carolus Rex
06. 40:1
07. Cliffs Of Gallipoli
08. Swedish Pagans
09. The Hammer Has Fallen
10. Attero Dominatus
11. The Art Of War
12. Primo Victoria
13. Metal Crüe
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- carolus rex sabaton
