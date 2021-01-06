SACRED REICH: Vinyl-Re-Releases via Metal Blade

Nach "Awakening" noch immer in unseren Ohren klingelt, erscheinen die legendären Frühwerke SACRED REICHs nun via Metal Blade als schmucke Vinyl-Editionen.

Am 12. Februar wird die Band CD- und LP-Reissues ihrer Klassiker "Ignorance", "Surf Nicaragua" und "The American Way" via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Ihr könnt euch jetzt eure Kopien hier vorbestellen: metalblade.com/sacredreich

"Ignorance" Track-Listing

1. Death Squad

2. Victim of Demise

3. Layed to Rest

4. Ignorance

5. No Believers

6. Violent Solutions

7. Rest in Peace

8. Sacred Reich

9. Administrative Decisions

10. Ignorance (Metal Massacre VIII)



"Surf Nicaragua" Track-Listing

1. Surf Nicaragua

2. One Nation

3. War Pigs

4. Draining You of Life

5. Ignorance (Live)

6. Death Squad (Live)



"The American Way" Track-Listing

1. Love…Hate

2. The American Way

3. The Way It Is

4. Crimes Against Humanity

5. State of Emergency

6. Who's to Blame

7. I Don't Know

8. 31 Flavors





