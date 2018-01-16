SALEM: Neues Album, neuer Song

Die Briten, die 1979 aus den Überresten von ETHEL THE FROG entstanden, legen am 23. Februar über Dissonance Productions mit "Attrition" ihr drittes Album vor, von dem das Lied 'Taking Control' stammt: Youtube.

Trackliste:

1. Attrition

2. Black and White

3. I'm the One

4. Lest We Forget

5. My Only Son

6. Sights of Wonder

7. Stay With Me

8. Taking Control

9. Warning Sings

10. We Are Gods

11. Isolation