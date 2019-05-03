SAWYER PATH mit neuem Video
03.05.2019 | 23:10
Das Metalcore-Quintett SAWYER PATH aus Kanada hat bei YouTube einen Clip zu 'Through The Lies' aus seinem aktuellen Album "Toxic Temptation" veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- sawyer path through the lies toxic temptation
