SAXON: Biff Byford muss sich einer dringenden Herzoperation unterziehen!

Wie die Briten heute bekannt gaben müssen alle angekündigten Konzerteverschoben werden. Bei Sänger Biff Byford wurden Herzprobleme festgestellt, die eine sofortige Operation nötig machen. Die anschließende postoperative Erholungsphase wird sich bis ins neue Jahr hineinziehen.



Bei uns ist davon folgende Show betroffen:



26. Oktober 2016 Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle



Die Karten behalten ihre Gültigkeit und der neue Termin wird sobald wie möglich bekanntgegeben.



Biff äußert sich selbst wie folgt: Biff “As everyone knows now we are going to have to reschedule some of the shows because I need an operation on my heart which should be happening next week. There is nothing more I can say really, I am just sorry for causing all the disappointment to peoples plans for coming to see us. I know people are flying from all over the World to see the shows but there is nothing I can do so please wish me luck and send me some good vibes. We have to look positive on this and I will coming back as strong as before hopefully”



Hier ist das Stament von Biff auch noch in einem Video zu sehen:







Wir von POWERMETAL.de wünschen Biff alles erdenklich Gute und drücken die Daumen dass er bald wieder fit ist!

