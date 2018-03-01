SAXON: The CD Hoard Live-Box

Die unverwüstlichen Briten sind in Veröffentlichungsfieber. Wann immer keine neue Studioscheibe ansteht, gibt es irgendeinen Rerelease oder ein Box-Set. Jetzt ist wieder letzteres an der Reihe in Form eines 5-CD-Live-Pakets namens "The CD Hoard". Darin enthalten werden folgende Aufnahmen sein:

- CD1/CD2: The Dogs Of War Tour, 1995 (Recorded on tour in Germany) (Previously issued on CD as The Eagle Has Landed Part II)

- CD3: The Lionheart Tour, 2004 (Recorded on tour in France, England and Germany) (Previously issued on The Eagle Has Landed Part III)

- CD4: A Night Out With The Boys, 2005: The 25th Anniversary Of The NWOBHM (Recorded on tour in Germany and Sweden) (Previously issued on The Eagle Has Landed Part III)

- CD5: Rock Sound Festival, 2006 (Recorded in Switzerland) (Previously issued on To Hell And Back Again)

Das Box-Set wird ab dem 23. März käuflich zu erwerben sein mit diesen Liedern:

CD1:

Intro / Warlord

Dogs Of War

Forever Free

Requiem (We Will Remember)

Crusader

Lights In The Sky

Iron Wheels

Ain't Gonna Take It

Crash Dive

Refugee



CD2:

Solid Ball Of Rock

The Great White Buffalo

The Eagle Has Landed

Princess Of The Night

Can't Stop Rockin'

Denim And Leather

Wheels Of Steel



CD3:

The Return

Lionheart

Man And Machine

Beyond The Grave

Searching For Atlantis

To Live By The Sword Pt. 1

Unleash The Beast

To Live By The Sword Pt. 2

Flying On The Edge

Jack Tars

English Man O' War

Court Of The Crimson King

Broken Heroes

Dragon’s Lair

Rock Is Our Life

Are We Travellers In Time

Solid Ball Of Rock



CD4:

This Town Rocks

Backs To The Wall

Redline

Stand Up And Be Counted

Never Surrender

Frozen Rainbow

Suzie Hold On

Play It Loud

Warrior

See The Light Shining

To Hell And Back Again

Stallions Of The Highway

Wheels Of Steel

And The Bands Played On

Crusader



CD5:

Heavy Metal Thunder

Dogs Of War

Strong Arm Of The Law

Witchfinder General

Backs To The Wall

Solid Ball Of Rock

Motorcycle Man

Dragon's Lair

To Hell And Back Again

Princess Of The Night

Wheels Of Steel

Crusader