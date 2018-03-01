SAXON: The CD Hoard Live-Box
Die unverwüstlichen Briten sind in Veröffentlichungsfieber. Wann immer keine neue Studioscheibe ansteht, gibt es irgendeinen Rerelease oder ein Box-Set. Jetzt ist wieder letzteres an der Reihe in Form eines 5-CD-Live-Pakets namens "The CD Hoard". Darin enthalten werden folgende Aufnahmen sein:
- CD1/CD2: The Dogs Of War Tour, 1995 (Recorded on tour in Germany) (Previously issued on CD as The Eagle Has Landed Part II)
- CD3: The Lionheart Tour, 2004 (Recorded on tour in France, England and Germany) (Previously issued on The Eagle Has Landed Part III)
- CD4: A Night Out With The Boys, 2005: The 25th Anniversary Of The NWOBHM (Recorded on tour in Germany and Sweden) (Previously issued on The Eagle Has Landed Part III)
- CD5: Rock Sound Festival, 2006 (Recorded in Switzerland) (Previously issued on To Hell And Back Again)
Das Box-Set wird ab dem 23. März käuflich zu erwerben sein mit diesen Liedern:
CD1:
Intro / Warlord
Dogs Of War
Forever Free
Requiem (We Will Remember)
Crusader
Lights In The Sky
Iron Wheels
Ain't Gonna Take It
Crash Dive
Refugee
CD2:
Solid Ball Of Rock
The Great White Buffalo
The Eagle Has Landed
Princess Of The Night
Can't Stop Rockin'
Denim And Leather
Wheels Of Steel
CD3:
The Return
Lionheart
Man And Machine
Beyond The Grave
Searching For Atlantis
To Live By The Sword Pt. 1
Unleash The Beast
To Live By The Sword Pt. 2
Flying On The Edge
Jack Tars
English Man O' War
Court Of The Crimson King
Broken Heroes
Dragon’s Lair
Rock Is Our Life
Are We Travellers In Time
Solid Ball Of Rock
CD4:
This Town Rocks
Backs To The Wall
Redline
Stand Up And Be Counted
Never Surrender
Frozen Rainbow
Suzie Hold On
Play It Loud
Warrior
See The Light Shining
To Hell And Back Again
Stallions Of The Highway
Wheels Of Steel
And The Bands Played On
Crusader
CD5:
Heavy Metal Thunder
Dogs Of War
Strong Arm Of The Law
Witchfinder General
Backs To The Wall
Solid Ball Of Rock
Motorcycle Man
Dragon's Lair
To Hell And Back Again
Princess Of The Night
Wheels Of Steel
Crusader
- Quelle:
- Demon
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- saxon the cd hoard
