SAXON huldigen dem Adler
Am 14.11.2017 veröffentlicht das Britische NWOBHM-Urgestein SAXON eine Anthologie namens "A Decade Of The Eagle". Das Set, das als 2CD Deluxe-Set sowie als 4LP-Edition (180g Vinyl) auf den Markt kommt, enthält 34 Songs der ersten neun Alben der Band und erscheint im hochwertigen "Gatefold Sleeve" mit geprägter Goldmünze als Covermotiv. Das Booklet enthält von Biff Byford verfasste Liner Notes und seltene Fotos aus jener Ära.
Tracklist:
01. Stallions Of The Highway
02. Big Teaser
03. Backs To The Wall
04. Militia Guard
05. Wheels Of Steel
06. 747 (Strangers In The Night)
07. Suzie Hold On
08. Motorcycle Man (live)
09. Strong Arm Of The Law
10. Heavy Metal Thunder
11. 20000 Ft (live)
12. Dallas 1PM
13. And The Bands Played On
14. Never Surrender
15. Denim And Leather
16. Fire In The Sky (live)
17. Princess Of The Night
18. Power & The Glory
19. This Town Rocks
20. The Eagle Has Landed
21. Midas Touch
22. Sailing To America
23. Crusader
24. Devil Rides Out
25. Back On The Streets
26. Rockin' Again
27. Rock'n'Roll Gypsy
28. Broken Heroes
29. Waiting For The Night
30. Rock The Nations
31. Northern Lady
32. Battle Cry
33. Ride Like The Wind
34. Red Alert
