SAXON huldigen dem Adler

Am 14.11.2017 veröffentlicht das Britische NWOBHM-Urgestein SAXON eine Anthologie namens "A Decade Of The Eagle". Das Set, das als 2CD Deluxe-Set sowie als 4LP-Edition (180g Vinyl) auf den Markt kommt, enthält 34 Songs der ersten neun Alben der Band und erscheint im hochwertigen "Gatefold Sleeve" mit geprägter Goldmünze als Covermotiv. Das Booklet enthält von Biff Byford verfasste Liner Notes und seltene Fotos aus jener Ära.

Tracklist:

01. Stallions Of The Highway

02. Big Teaser

03. Backs To The Wall

04. Militia Guard

05. Wheels Of Steel

06. 747 (Strangers In The Night)

07. Suzie Hold On

08. Motorcycle Man (live)

09. Strong Arm Of The Law

10. Heavy Metal Thunder

11. 20000 Ft (live)

12. Dallas 1PM

13. And The Bands Played On

14. Never Surrender

15. Denim And Leather

16. Fire In The Sky (live)

17. Princess Of The Night

18. Power & The Glory

19. This Town Rocks

20. The Eagle Has Landed

21. Midas Touch

22. Sailing To America

23. Crusader

24. Devil Rides Out

25. Back On The Streets

26. Rockin' Again

27. Rock'n'Roll Gypsy

28. Broken Heroes

29. Waiting For The Night

30. Rock The Nations

31. Northern Lady

32. Battle Cry

33. Ride Like The Wind

34. Red Alert