SCARLET AURA: Details zum neuen Album

Die rumänische Melodic-Rock-Band SCARLET AURA hat einige Details zum neuen Album "Stormbreaker" veröffenticht. So soll das Werk via Silver City Records am 27.03.2020 erscheinen. Neben dem Cover wurde auch die Tracklist veröffentlicht.



Diese liest sich so:

The World Is Not Enough 1:56

Metal Hell 6:03

Battle Cry 4:33

Stormbreaker 4:27

Loose Cannon 6:06

I Am The One 3:55

High In The Sky 6:15

The Heretic 5:46

Daddy's lil Monster 4:48

A Blast From The Past 5:29

Scarlets United 5:09



Zum daraus stammenden Song 'High In The Sky' gibt es ein Video. Das Lied wurde den Besuchern bereits bei der Sommertournee vorgestellt.



Mit dem neuen Album "Stormbreaker" wird auch der zweite Fantasy-Buchband aus der gleichen Trilogie offiziell veröffentlicht. SCARLET AURA setzt die konzeptionelle "The Book Of Scarlet Trilogy" durch den musikalischen und den lyrischen Teil fort. Das Buch erscheint ebenfalls am 27. März 2020.



Frontfrau Aura sagt dazu: "As an artist I’m not afraid to dig into the unknown by approaching sensible subjects in our songs, subjects like the difficulty of being honest with others but also with yourself regarding your own feelings, the need of overcoming a huge sufferance that troubles you, the lack of courage when it`s about doing the right thing, the lack of love or the crying for it… subjects that make ourselves human, subjects that are in each one of us and that makes us who we are and maybe throughout our music, we get recovered, healed or better, we discover ourselves for who we really are because with any doubt music heals the spirit, metal heals the heart. And so Stormbreaker was born and got the fantasy clothing as the second album from “The Book Of Scarlet” Trilogy which became without even knowing in advance, a journey, a process of getting our true self out there through this unique process of enjoying the combination between metal music and fantasy literature. The release album concerts will be true shows of spark in which we’ll use the amazing prop that will give you the goose bumps of the Scarlet world so join us, let’s make this 2020 tour into a sold out one, it will be definitely worth it!".



Danach geht es mit VISIONS OF ATLANTIS und EDENBRIDGE auf Tour.



Folgende Termine sind aktuell bestätigt:

17.04.20 AT Graz Explosiv

18.04.20 CH Wetzikon Hall Of Fame

19.04.20 D Trier Mergener Hof

21.04.20 D Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

22.04.20 FR Paris Backstage by the Mill

23.04.20 UK London The Underworld

24.04.20 UK Manchester Rebellion

25.04.20 NL Utrecht De Helling

26.04.20 D Leipzig Hellraiser

28.04.20 D Köln Helios 37

29.04.20 NL Tilburg 013

30.04.20 D Hamburg Headcrash

01.05.20 D Erfurt From Hell

02.05.20 CZ Prague Nova Chmelnice

03.04.20 AT Wien Szene



Weitere Live-Shows werden noch bekannt gegeben.

