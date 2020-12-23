SCEPTOR OF ELIGOS: Neue Scheibe und Hörprobe
Kommentieren
23.12.2020 | 18:41
Die Death-Metal-Band SCEPTOR OF ELIGOS aus dem US-Staat COLORADO kündigt für 2021 ihr neues Minialbum "Inverted Illusions" an. Bei YouTube kann man in den Eröffner 'Reabsorbed' hineinhören.
Die Death-Metal-Band SCEPTOR OF ELIGOS aus dem US-Staat COLORADO kündigt für 2021 ihr neues Minialbum "Inverted Illusions" an. Bei YouTube kann man in den Eröffner 'Reabsorbed' hineinhören.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- sceptor of eligos inverted illusions reabsorbed
0 Kommentare