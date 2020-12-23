SCEPTOR OF ELIGOS: Neue Scheibe und Hörprobe

Die Death-Metal-Band SCEPTOR OF ELIGOS aus dem US-Staat COLORADO kündigt für 2021 ihr neues Minialbum "Inverted Illusions" an. Bei YouTube kann man in den Eröffner 'Reabsorbed' hineinhören.





