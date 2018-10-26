SECTORIAL: Neues Album im Anmarsch und Video

Für den 9. November ist das neue Album "V:Y:R" der ukrainischen Black-Death-Kombo SECTORIAL angekündigt. Vorab wurde bei YouTube ein Video zu 'The Observer' hochgeladen.

Trackliste:

1. The Observer

2. Exodus of the Winter

3. Above the Abyss

4. Sea vs. Stones

5. Foggy Hill

6. Ordinary Talk

7. Millstone

8. Morning Gleam

9. The Last Tower Will Fall

10. A Thorn In The Hoof

11. From the Past, From The Childhood

12. Inhuman Ones