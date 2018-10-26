SECTORIAL: Neues Album im Anmarsch und Video
26.10.2018 | 13:10
Für den 9. November ist das neue Album "V:Y:R" der ukrainischen Black-Death-Kombo SECTORIAL angekündigt. Vorab wurde bei YouTube ein Video zu 'The Observer' hochgeladen.
Trackliste:
1. The Observer
2. Exodus of the Winter
3. Above the Abyss
4. Sea vs. Stones
5. Foggy Hill
6. Ordinary Talk
7. Millstone
8. Morning Gleam
9. The Last Tower Will Fall
10. A Thorn In The Hoof
11. From the Past, From The Childhood
12. Inhuman Ones
