SELENSEAS: Neue Single 'The Milky Way' veröffentlicht

Die in Moskau beheimatete Heavy-/Power-Metal-Band SELENSEAS hat einen weltweiten Plattendeal mit Rockshots Records geschlossen. Dort wird am 07.08.2020 das dritte Album der Band namens "The Outer Limits" erscheinen. Daraus hat die Band mit der Single 'The Milky Way' einen ersten Höreindruck geliefert. Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Intro

2. Hope

3. Frigate

4. Time

5. Asgard

6. The Revenge of the Ifrit

7. Dante

8. The Mirror

9. The Flame of Dawn

10. The Milky Way

11. The Outer Limits



Bonus Tracks:

12. The Mirror (Radio Edit)

13. The Milky Way (Alternative Version)



Komponist und Bassist Vladislav Tyushin sagt zum neuen Album: "This album is filled with powerful and epic sound, and each song has its own meaning, style and mood. At the same time, all the songs are united by the same atmosphere and are part of the same universe. They are portals, pages of a book, doors which will take you to different worlds and lead you to discover something interesting. All you need is but a single step across the boundary!"

