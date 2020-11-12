SERPENTS OATH: Videoclip zum Song 'Leviathan Speaks' veröffentlicht

Die belgische Black-Metal-Band SERPENTS OATH hat mit 'Leviathan Speaks' einen zweiten Song aus ihrem Debütalbum "Nihil" veröffentlicht. Dazu ist nun ein Lyrik-Video verfügbar. Das Album wird am 04.12.2020 via Soulseller Records erscheinen.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Vox Mortis

2. Speaking in Tongues

3. Leviathan Speaks

4. Thrice Cursed

5. Malediction

6. Serpents of Eight

7. Bestia Resurrectus

8. Into the Abyss

9. Mephisto

10. The Beast Reborn

11. The Swords of Night and Day

12. Beyond the Gates

