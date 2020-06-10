SHARPTOOTH: Single 'THE GRAY' vom neuen Album veröffentlicht

Die Hardcore-Band SHARPTOOTH wird am 10.07.2020 das neue Album "TRANSITIONAL FORMS" via Pure Noise Records veröffentlichen. Daraus ist bereits die Single 'The Gray' erschienen. Das Album kann im Labelshop vorbestellt werden.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Say Nothing (In The Absence Of Content)

2. Mean Brain

3. Life On The Razor’s Edge

4. Hirudinea

5. The Gray

6. Evolution

7. 153

8. The Southern Strategy

9. M.P.D.B (Manic Pixie Dream Bitch)

10. Nevertheless (She Persisted)

