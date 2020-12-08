SHORES OF NULL: Video zum Mammutwerk

Zum 38minütigen 'Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)', dem einzigen Stück ihres aktuellen Albums "Beyond The Shores", hat die Metalgruppe SHORES OF NULL aus Italien einen Videoclip bei YouTube veröffentlicht.





