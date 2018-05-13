SLAUGHTERDAY mit Video zu 'Phantasmal Death'
13.05.2018 | 10:31
Am 25.05.2018 bringt SLAUGHTERDAY die neue EP "Abattoir" in die Läden. Als kleinen Vorgeschmack auf das gut 30-minütige Werk haben die Jungs jetzt ein Video zu dem Track 'Phantasmal Death' veröffentlicht.
Hier die Tracklist von "Abattoir":
01. Abattoir
02.Wasteland Of Demise
03.Victim Of The Insane (TROUBLE Coverversion)
04.Phantasmal Death
05.Cursed By The Dead
06. Grails Mysteries (AMORPHIS Coverversion)
Jetzt viel Spaß mit 'Phantasmal Death'!
