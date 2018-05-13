SLAUGHTERDAY mit Video zu 'Phantasmal Death'

Am 25.05.2018 bringt SLAUGHTERDAY die neue EP "Abattoir" in die Läden. Als kleinen Vorgeschmack auf das gut 30-minütige Werk haben die Jungs jetzt ein Video zu dem Track 'Phantasmal Death' veröffentlicht.

Hier die Tracklist von "Abattoir":

01. Abattoir

02.Wasteland Of Demise

03.Victim Of The Insane (TROUBLE Coverversion)

04.Phantasmal Death

05.Cursed By The Dead

06. Grails Mysteries (AMORPHIS Coverversion)

Jetzt viel Spaß mit 'Phantasmal Death'!

