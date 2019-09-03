SODOM: Neue EP in Anmarsch!

Das Thrash-Commando von SODOM ist Ende des Jahres mit einer neuen EP am Start.

"Out Of The Frontline Trench" erscheint am 22. November via Steamhammer.

Anbei Artwork und Trackliste:

1. Genesis 19 (Brand new track is taken from the upcoming album 2020)

2. Down On Your Knees (exclusive on this release)

3. Out Of The Frontline Trench (exclusive on this release)

4. Agent Orange (Re-Recorded with the current line-up)

5. Bombenhagel (Live in Gelsenkirchen 2018)