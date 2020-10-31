SODOM zeigt neues Lyric-Video 'Indoctrination'!
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht SODOM am 27.11.2020 das neue Album "Genesis XIX" via EOne. Nach 'Sodom & Gomorrah' gibt es mit 'Indoctrination' eine neue Single inklusive Lyric-Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WO5PaQHUC7Y
Die Tracklist von "Genesis XIX" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Blind Superstition (1:02)
02. Sodom & Gomorrah (4:06)
03. Euthanasia (3:54)
04. Genesis XIX (7:09)
05. Nicht Mehr Mein Land (4:29)
06. Glock N' Roll (5:02)
07. The Harponeer (7:10)
08. Dehumanized (3:53)
09. Occult Perpetrator (4:53)
10. Waldo & Pigpen (6:26)
11. Indoctrination (3:10)
12. Friendly Fire (3:36)
