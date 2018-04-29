SONS OF ALPHA CENTAURI kündigt neues Album an

Die britischen Instrumental-Stoner-Rocker SONS OF ALPHA CENTAURI werden das neue Album "Continuum" nennen und bereiten uns mit einem Trailer schon einmal darauf vor: Youtube.

"Continuum" wird erst das zweite Album der Band sein, das am 28. Mai mehr als ein Jahrzehnt nach dem Debüt erscheinen wird. Hier ist die Trackliste:

01. Into The Abyss

02. Jupiter

03. Solar Storm

04. Io

05. Surfacing for Air

06. Interstellar

07. Orbiting Jupiter

08. Return Voyage