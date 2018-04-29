SONS OF ALPHA CENTAURI kündigt neues Album an
29.04.2018 | 15:40
Die britischen Instrumental-Stoner-Rocker SONS OF ALPHA CENTAURI werden das neue Album "Continuum" nennen und bereiten uns mit einem Trailer schon einmal darauf vor: Youtube.
"Continuum" wird erst das zweite Album der Band sein, das am 28. Mai mehr als ein Jahrzehnt nach dem Debüt erscheinen wird. Hier ist die Trackliste:
01. Into The Abyss
02. Jupiter
03. Solar Storm
04. Io
05. Surfacing for Air
06. Interstellar
07. Orbiting Jupiter
08. Return Voyage
