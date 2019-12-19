SPECTRES: Debütalbum

Die kanadische Post-Punk-Band SPECTRES wird im kommenden Jahr ihr Debütalbum "Nostalgia" via Artoffact veröffentlichen. über das Label hat die Band bereits drei DIY-Longplayer heraus gebracht.



Die Tracklist des Albums liest sich so:

1) The Head and the Heart

2) Dreams

3) When Possessed Pray

4) Pictures from Occupied Europe

5) Years of Lead

6) Fate

7) Insurgence

8) The Call

9) Along the Waterfront



Gitarrist Zach Batalden sagt dazu: "The band was started as a way to creatively explore 1980’s British anarcho-punk, and while creatively we have drifted in new directions this core influence still holds a lot of inspiration for us. Bands like The Mob, Crisis, Crass and Zounds are all still very important for us. From there we took a deep interest in '80s post-punk and new wave, with bands like The Sound, The Chameleons, Theatre of Hate, and Modern English, central to the way our sound has developed. For the new album, Nostalgia, we were listening to a lot of Flying Nun bands like The Bats, The Verlaines, and The Clean as well."



