SPELLJAMMER: Neues Album

Die schwedische Stoner / Doom Metal-Band SPELLJAMMER wurde schon in 2007 gegründet und hat bisher die zwei EPs "Inches From The Sun" und "Vol. II" sowie das Album "Ancient Of Days" veröffentlicht. Ende Februar folgt nun nach sechs Jahren Pause das zweite Album namens "Abyssal Trip". Sänger und Bassist Niklas Olsson sagt über das Album: “The lyrical themes we address, like the ultimate doom of man, and the search and longing for new and better worlds, are still there. The concept of something undiscovered out there in vast emptiness is pretty much always present.” Auf dem Album wird u.a. die im letzten Monat veröffentlichte Single 'Lake' zu finden sein.



